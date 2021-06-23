The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 38.07% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. FIGS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.91.

NYSE FIGS opened at $45.21 on Monday. FIGS has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $49.74.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

