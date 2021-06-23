The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €64.00 Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €64.00 ($75.29) price target from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €58.82 ($69.19).

FRA DPW traded up €0.23 ($0.27) on Wednesday, hitting €57.48 ($67.62). The company had a trading volume of 2,035,395 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €52.54. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

