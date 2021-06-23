The Graph One Day Trading Volume Tops $126.22 Million (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One The Graph coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a market cap of $1.47 billion and approximately $126.22 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00051810 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00019661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.12 or 0.00637468 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00076251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,349.21 or 0.06993836 BTC.

The Graph Coin Profile

The Graph (CRYPTO:GRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,897,903,422 coins. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

