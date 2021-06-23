The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Trading Down 5% on Insider Selling

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $70.30 and last traded at $70.58. 9,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 410,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.29.

Specifically, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $596,995.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

LOVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded The Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.49.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The Lovesac’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Lovesac by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 27,935 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in The Lovesac in the 4th quarter worth $1,060,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,950,000 after acquiring an additional 61,498 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in The Lovesac by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,491,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,253,000 after purchasing an additional 27,705 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

