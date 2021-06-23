The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 73.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105,712 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Macerich by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,011,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,851 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in The Macerich during the first quarter worth about $29,679,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in The Macerich by 233.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,563,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,023,000 after buying an additional 2,494,978 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Macerich by 41.4% during the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,044,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,417,000 after buying an additional 2,061,996 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Macerich during the fourth quarter worth about $20,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Macerich stock opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.03.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The firm had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $197,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAC shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

