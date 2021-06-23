The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Position Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,202,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,260 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.21% of The Progressive worth $114,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their target price on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.23. 33,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,952,644. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,488 shares of company stock worth $5,491,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

