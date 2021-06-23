The Sandbox (SAND) Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 24.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000582 BTC on major exchanges. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $139.67 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 26.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007739 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.82 or 0.01402503 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00013794 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 701,888,415 coins. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

