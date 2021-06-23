The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $38.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Simply Good Foods traded as high as $37.81 and last traded at $37.38, with a volume of 2046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.13.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.57.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,392,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311,416 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,724,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in The Simply Good Foods by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,966,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,665,000 after purchasing an additional 798,344 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,073,000 after acquiring an additional 648,878 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 1.02.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.