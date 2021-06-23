The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$95.00 at CIBC

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$97.00 to C$95.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TD. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Desjardins increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.77.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.69. 107,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,129. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.52. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $73.85. The company has a market capitalization of $128.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.