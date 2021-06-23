Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Earns “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TBPH. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.
Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.90. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.
About Theravance Biopharma
Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.