Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Earns “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TBPH. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.90. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

