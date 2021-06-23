Tidex Token (TDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last week, Tidex Token has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tidex Token coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular exchanges. Tidex Token has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $69.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00047754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00114448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00162675 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,832.86 or 1.00097760 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002464 BTC.

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Tidex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

