Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.650-1.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of TITN traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $30.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.86. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TITN. Stephens raised Titan Machinery from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.75.

In other news, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $338,307.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 23,777 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $629,852.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,882.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 381,459 shares of company stock worth $11,305,765. 15.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

