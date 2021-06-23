Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) traded down 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Titan Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.43.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

