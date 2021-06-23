TitanSwap Trading Down 22.4% This Week (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One TitanSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.28 or 0.00009649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $175.11 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00054207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00020470 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.96 or 0.00647315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00077960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00038832 BTC.

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

