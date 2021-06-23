Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Stock Holdings Lessened by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 416.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,602,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after buying an additional 6,130,881 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 20,531 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $10,125,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 680,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 368,216 shares in the last quarter. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

TNXP stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $365.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

