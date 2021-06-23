Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$41.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TOU. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.46.

Shares of TOU opened at C$32.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$28.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$11.69 and a 1-year high of C$34.33.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$950.59 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.8199997 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lee Allan Baker sold 3,334 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.54, for a total value of C$108,488.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,718 shares in the company, valued at C$218,603.72. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$23.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$117,938.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,811,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$207,832,592.79.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

