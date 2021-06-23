Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 7,056 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 819% compared to the average daily volume of 768 call options.

In other Alkermes news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $50,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,374,791.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 568,529 shares of company stock valued at $12,456,457. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth about $37,688,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 527.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,618,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,280,000 after buying an additional 1,360,364 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,991,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,877,000 after acquiring an additional 911,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 64.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,133,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,845,000 after purchasing an additional 838,832 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.40 and a beta of 0.98. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALKS shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

