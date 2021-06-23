Traders Buy Large Volume of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:XLC)

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 21,114 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,951% compared to the average daily volume of 418 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $26,100,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund stock opened at $79.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.77. Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $80.55.

