Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on CITIC Capital Acquisition (NYSE:CCAC)

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,016 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,434% compared to the average volume of 119 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Governors Lane LP grew its holdings in CITIC Capital Acquisition by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 745,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after buying an additional 257,633 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,410,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,983,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,068,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition by 299.7% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 296,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 222,361 shares in the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCAC opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94. CITIC Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $12.20.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

