Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Given Underperform Rating at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$3.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TRZ. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Transat A.T. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of C$4.07.

Shares of TSE:TRZ opened at C$6.35 on Tuesday. Transat A.T. has a 12 month low of C$3.56 and a 12 month high of C$7.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The company has a market cap of C$239.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C($2.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.77) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$7.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that Transat A.T. will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

