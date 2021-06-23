Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) fell 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.26 and last traded at $20.31. 1,498 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,059,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.66.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TBIO. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Translate Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -89.83 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBIO. RTW Investments LP increased its position in Translate Bio by 47.1% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,382,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,262,000 after buying an additional 1,403,772 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Translate Bio in the first quarter worth $18,964,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Translate Bio by 35.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,703,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,068,000 after buying an additional 960,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Translate Bio by 62.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,261,000 after buying an additional 610,590 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Translate Bio in the first quarter worth $9,843,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

