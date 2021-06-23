Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,707 to GBX 2,056. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Travis Perkins traded as high as GBX 1,772 ($23.15) and last traded at GBX 1,719.57 ($22.47), with a volume of 962677 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,725 ($22.54).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,953 ($25.52) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,731.50 ($22.62).

In other news, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total value of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02).

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,853.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

