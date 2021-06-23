Travis Perkins’ (TPK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,644 ($21.48) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,910 ($24.95) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Travis Perkins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,731.50 ($22.62).
Shares of Travis Perkins stock traded down GBX 10.81 ($0.14) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,714.19 ($22.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,012. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,853.84. The company has a market capitalization of £3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.72. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48.
Travis Perkins Company Profile
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
