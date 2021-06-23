Travis Perkins’ (TPK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,644 ($21.48) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,910 ($24.95) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Travis Perkins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,731.50 ($22.62).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Shares of Travis Perkins stock traded down GBX 10.81 ($0.14) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,714.19 ($22.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,012. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,853.84. The company has a market capitalization of £3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.72. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48.

In other news, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total transaction of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02).

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.