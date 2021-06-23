Trifast plc (LON:TRI) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.60 Per Share

Trifast plc (LON:TRI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Trifast’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of TRI stock opened at GBX 145 ($1.89) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 154.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £197.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.57. Trifast has a 1 year low of GBX 96.60 ($1.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 170 ($2.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.57.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. Shore Capital raised Trifast to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Trifast in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Trifast in a report on Tuesday.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

