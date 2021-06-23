trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) will post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for trivago’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.01. trivago reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that trivago will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $46.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.52 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded trivago from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.66.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago during the first quarter worth about $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of trivago during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of trivago during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of trivago during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TRVG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 555,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,987. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.65.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

