Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Sold by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 476,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,169 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tronox were worth $8,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,836,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,481 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tronox by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,455,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,764,000 after buying an additional 70,521 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tronox by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,770,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,992,000 after buying an additional 540,257 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Tronox by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,530,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,609,000 after buying an additional 798,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tronox by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,183,000 after buying an additional 1,053,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tronox stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $21.26. The stock had a trading volume of 16,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,128. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.37.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $891.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.69 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 32.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Tronox’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In related news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $958,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,041.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $107,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,510 shares in the company, valued at $901,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,816 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TROX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

