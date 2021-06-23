Truist Securiti Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.13. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.07.

NYSE AJG opened at $140.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $93.87 and a 52-week high of $154.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $239,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,569 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,467,000 after acquiring an additional 412,516 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 932,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,576,000 after acquiring an additional 341,369 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 488.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 331,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,314,000 after acquiring an additional 274,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.