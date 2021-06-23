Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Receives $98.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRUP. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $302,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,717,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,159 shares of company stock valued at $2,303,898. 6.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 823.8% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.85. 242,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,274. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $40.41 and a 1 year high of $126.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -258.02 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.74.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $154.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.79 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

