Trustco Bank Corp N Y Cuts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 2.2% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,779,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,302,000 after acquiring an additional 477,978 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,672 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.34. 117,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,458,200. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.11. The company has a market cap of $200.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.05 and a 1-year high of $149.27.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.