Trustco Bank Corp N Y Cuts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,895 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 3.4% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

ABT traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $111.09. 86,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,744,358. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $197.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

