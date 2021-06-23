Trustco Bank Corp N Y Has $624,000 Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y lowered its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in State Street were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STT. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

Shares of NYSE STT traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.40. The stock had a trading volume of 18,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,167. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $89.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.57.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

