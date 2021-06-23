Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $597.74 Million

Equities analysts expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) to post $597.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $602.10 million and the lowest is $591.25 million. Twilio reported sales of $400.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Twilio.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.80.

Shares of Twilio stock traded up $14.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $377.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,059,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,149. The stock has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.55 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.22. Twilio has a one year low of $206.56 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total value of $510,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $379,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,023 shares of company stock valued at $31,002,073 over the last 90 days. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $15,911,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Twilio by 645.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twilio (TWLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.