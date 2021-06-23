Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Purchased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,045,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,549 shares during the quarter. Twist Bioscience comprises 1.5% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 12.36% of Twist Bioscience worth $748,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,242,000 after buying an additional 555,917 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 12.1% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,063,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,543,000 after purchasing an additional 222,858 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 10.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,045,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,409,000 after purchasing an additional 195,214 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,433.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,703,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 19,999.0% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,282,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,735 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total transaction of $35,798.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,060.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $257,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,542 shares in the company, valued at $34,435,330.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,529 shares of company stock worth $11,615,990. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.66. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.