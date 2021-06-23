Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Ubisoft Entertainment stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.88. The company had a trading volume of 42,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.30. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $21.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.45.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

