UBS Group AG Acquires 6,605 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $5,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 230,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,787,000 after acquiring an additional 17,906 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 50.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Shares of CQQQ stock opened at $80.05 on Wednesday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a one year low of $62.43 and a one year high of $108.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.38.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

