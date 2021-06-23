UBS Group AG Buys 9,283 Shares of Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 183,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF were worth $6,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 335.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,642,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X E-commerce ETF stock opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.78. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $37.98.

