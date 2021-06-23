UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 359.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,491 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $5,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth about $904,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,870,000 after purchasing an additional 222,273 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 677,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,141,000 after purchasing an additional 164,236 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,680,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after buying an additional 685,493 shares in the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VITL shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 25,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $571,578.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,893.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jason Dale sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $1,109,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 649,832 shares of company stock worth $14,462,919.

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $43.30. The company has a market cap of $860.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.22%.

Vital Farms Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VITL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.