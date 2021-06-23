uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $18 million-19 million.

UCL stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,197. uCloudlink Group has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $308.93 million and a P/E ratio of -3.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 134.59% and a negative net margin of 107.16%. The business had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that uCloudlink Group will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

