UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $180 million-185 million.

PATH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. UiPath has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.89.

NASDAQ:PATH opened at $69.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.08. UiPath has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $117,622,400.00. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $1,342,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 637,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,073,766.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,030,241 shares of company stock valued at $281,972,416. 28.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

