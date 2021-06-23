Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of UGP stock opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. Ultrapar Participações has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 15,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultrapar Participações (UGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.