Umpqua Holdings Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Umpqua in a report issued on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securiti analyst B. King anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

UMPQ opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.23. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,829,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,067,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,428 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 456.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,176,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after acquiring an additional 965,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the first quarter worth about $12,501,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

