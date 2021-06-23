UniFirst (UNF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.47 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 7.19%. On average, analysts expect UniFirst to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $227.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.04. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $160.70 and a 12 month high of $258.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total value of $38,320.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,671.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,161 shares of company stock worth $478,661. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

