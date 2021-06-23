Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 262.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,611 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 24,339 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.44. 38,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,795,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $146.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $162.13 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.23.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.53.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

