Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Shares Gap Up to $25.47

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.47, but opened at $26.38. Unisys shares last traded at $25.44, with a volume of 249 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.25.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Unisys had a negative net margin of 20.90% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%. The business had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Unisys’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Unisys news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 12,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $354,538.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $237,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,254.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,925 shares of company stock valued at $926,758 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Unisys by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,094,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $256,603,000 after buying an additional 398,019 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Unisys by 13.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,608,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,011,000 after acquiring an additional 432,574 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Unisys by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,203,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,355,000 after acquiring an additional 210,057 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Unisys by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,571,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,927,000 after acquiring an additional 68,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Unisys by 8.8% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,498,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,081,000 after acquiring an additional 121,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Company Profile (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

