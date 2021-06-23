United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 231.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,872 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $204.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,663,736. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.16 and a 52-week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

