United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 59.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 456.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTHR opened at $180.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.51. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $98.37 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.14.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

