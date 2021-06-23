United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Announces Dividend of GBX 28.83

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 28.83 ($0.38) per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $14.41. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of UU opened at GBX 1,027 ($13.42) on Wednesday. United Utilities Group has a twelve month low of GBX 800.40 ($10.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,043.50 ($13.63). The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 986.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of United Utilities Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, insider Steven L. Mogford purchased 25,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,029 ($13.44) per share, with a total value of £264,041.40 ($344,971.78). Also, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 36,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 925 ($12.09), for a total transaction of £340,844 ($445,314.87).

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

