United Utilities Group PLC to Issue Dividend of $1.21 (OTCMKTS:UUGRY)

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) announced a dividend on Friday, June 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.2107 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS UUGRY opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.49. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $29.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Societe Generale started coverage on United Utilities Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. HSBC cut United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

