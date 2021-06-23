Validity (VAL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17,518.00

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Validity has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. One Validity coin can currently be bought for about $2.25 or 0.00006606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a market capitalization of $9.73 million and $17,518.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008900 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.50 or 0.00345430 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,333,793 coins and its circulating supply is 4,331,449 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

