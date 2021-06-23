Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vallourec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLOWY opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. Vallourec has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $9.93. The stock has a market cap of $377.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative return on equity of 48.84% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The business had revenue of $842.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vallourec will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

